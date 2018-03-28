Join us for the WMTS 2018 Spring Benefit Concert this Saturday night at Mayday Brewery!

In accordance with Women’s History Month, the Spring Benefit Concert will be spotlighting local female artists. The show will be hosted by DebriaLove and feature live performances by Allison Young, Yonna Jones and Kate Puckett!

Come join us for food and drinks, participate in some of our contests and stick around for some great music!

Doors: 6 p.m.

Show: 7 p.m.

Suggested entry donation: $5

Mayday Brewery

521 Old Salem Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37129