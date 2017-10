On Peanut Butter and Jams, we play a variety of old and new favorites with a few oddball picks thrown in the mix. We explore everything from underground indie-pop to sardonic bluegrass singer-songwriters, and we are always open to listening to new and exciting music. Tune in to listen to our DJ’s discuss music, current events, and more.

Schedule Tuesday - 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Playlists