The Butterfly Effect is a space where you can explore new music and jam out to songs you already know. You can expect to hear everything from classical to rap, R&B to ska, and even foreign music to country. The Butterfly Effect encourages dancing, singing in the car, jamming out while cooking, and singing along with friends to some fun throwbacks. This station is for everyone, so I want to create an enjoyable experience while listening to the radio. Like with the music, I will also talk about anything and often give fun facts about the music you are listening too.
Schedule
- Wednesday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am
2 thoughts on “Butterfly Effect”
Let me just say WOW!!!! I was held captive by her voice. The music choices were wonderful. I can’t wait until next week.
You did a great job for your first time out! Very proud of you and I will be listening every Wednesday morning! Perfect for my drive into work also. Love the mix of music you are playing. Keep it up!!