Genre: Eclectic

Hey guys, I’m DJ Anna E. and my show is Around The Waves! I play a wide range of music from singer-songwriter, to classic rock, to alternative pop, and everything in between. Sometimes I even have talented local artists come and play some stuff live in the studio! I’m also a singer-songwriter, and occasionally I release new original music on my show before anyone else gets to hear it! So if you like discovering new music and want to relax after a long week, tune in to Around The Waves: Expanding Your Sea of Great Music.

Schedule Friday - 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm