WMTS wants to send you and a friend to Rhythm N’ Blooms Music Festival 2018! The festival runs from April 6th-8th in Knoxville, TN, with a lineup that features Deer Tick, Dr. Dog, Paul Thorn’s Mission Temple Fireworks Revival featuring The McCrary Sisters, and MORE!! You can enter online HERE until Feb 25 or listen live next week February 19-23 for chances to qualify on-air! Click the “Festivals” tab for the general contest rules.