Music Mondays: March 19, 2018

Music Publicist / Criticism Director Will Long

“Marquis of Dust” by Amorf from Blending Light (2017)

Blending Light was one project from last year that didn’t get enough love at all. Collaboratively pieced together by some of the most notable Romanian producers, this is a sumptuous walk through what we now refer to as “Rominimal.”

“New Sun” by 2 8 1 4 from Pillar / New Sun EP (2018)

“New Sun” is a beautiful piece of Deepchord discipleship and a great leap forward in sound for the vaporwave duo. I’m excited to hear more from them to see if they continue down the very successful dub techno path.

Music Director Caleb King

“Enemies (VIP)” by VCTRE (2018)

VCTRE is an underground bass music producer who is definitely on the come up in the scene. I can’t stop listening to the VIP he just released of his song “Enemies.” The mix is heavy and tightly wound in the best way.