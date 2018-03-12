Music Mondays: March 12, 2018

Ethan A. Copeland

“Short Court Style” by Natalie Prass

Natalie Prass announced her sophomore album The Future and The Past with a new single, “Short Court Style.” Prass originally wrote a stripped-down version of the tune for a friend’s short film, but decided to flush it out to make a more danceable song that teeters on the edge of Yacht Rock, a slight departure from the more subdued soul sound of her self-titled debut. The Future and The Past is out on June 1 via ATO Records.

“Emerald Rush” by Jon Hopkins

Jon Hopkins announced that he had a new album in the works a few weeks ago, but recently detailed the release. “Emerald Rush” is the lead single off of Singularity, Hopkins’s follow-up to 2013’s Immunity. Hopkins signature piano ambience is overtaken by a pulsating four to the floor rhythm, but still retains a melodic beauty. Singularity is out May 4 via Domino Recording Company.

“Hold On, Magnolia” by Songs: Ohia aka Magnolia Electric Co.

Five years ago this Friday March 16th, Jason Molina, leading force behind the alt-country outfits Songs: Ohia and Magnolia Electric Co., passed away at the age of 39. Here he is performing “Hold On Magnolia” with Magnolia Electric Co. live in Birmingham, Alabama in 2009.