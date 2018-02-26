Music Mondays: February 26, 2018



Music Publicist Will Long

“Sometimes the Going Gets a Little Tough” by Finn from Sometimes the Going Gets a Little Tough EP (2017)

Released at the tail end of last year, this bouncy ghetto house track absolutely bangs it’s way into any set of speakers you bump it on. Press play, and put your dancing shoes on, this one’s bombastic.

“Two for C” by Anenon from Tongue (2018)

“Two” is a delightful taste of what’s turning out to be a fantastic album from ambient sax player Brian Allen Simon. He states about this track: “An imaginary organ plays through the studio door. Djib and Raphael record me with their nice microphone down in their Tuscan barn studio. No Zoom on this one. Second take soprano, straight through. Me doing my best Meredith Monk arpeggio impersonation, but this one goes deep into the horizon. Free minimalism. Name drop Reich. Nah, Glass. Actually, don’t bother. C dancing in 6/8 through the 11th arrondissement in Paris. Dreams of Clamato and Clown Bar, Septime La Cave. Tongue piano pillars throughout.”

Web Manager Ethan A. Copeland

“Cityfade” by A.A.L (Against All Logic) from 2012 – 2017 (2018)

Experimental electronic producer Nicolas Jaar surprise-released a new album under his pseudonym A.A.L (Against All Logic) on called 2012 – 2017. Made up of mixes rooted in house he made between 2012 and 2017, A.A.L’s new album is built around catchy funk and soul samples, leading him in a much more upbeat direction than his 2016 experimental release, Sirens. Here’s one of the insanely danceable tunes, “Cityfade.”

“Me and Michael” by MGMT from Little Dark Age (2018)

Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser embrace their campiness on “Me and Michael,” the fourth single from MGMT’s new album, Little Dark Age. Recalling cheesy 80’s synthpop, “Me and Michael” features some of MGMT’s most polished songwriting and production. Here is the song’s wild (and at times disgustingly hilarious!) video.

“2018 Trailer” by Jon Hopkins from TBA (2018)

Ambient house producer Jon Hopkins posted a video on his Facebook page last week titled “2018 Trailer.” The video features a bright, new song from what is presumed to be his first album since his 2013 release, Immunity. The video is captioned “I’m so happy to share some brand new music with you. There is much more news to come soon, but this is where it begins. If you can, please watch in HD, with full screen and on headphones. Love, Jon.”