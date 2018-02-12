Music Mondays: February 12, 2018

Posted on by

Music Publicist Will Long

“Dansul Libelulei” by Petre Inspirescu from fabric 68 (2013)

This track is absolutely stunning from start to finish, each mallet strike a heart-tugging note of pure bliss. Perfect to soundtrack a smooth day on the lake or a sunny afternoon in a hammock.

“Exhibit” by SIT from Invisibility (2018)

A deep and silky jam from some hidden warehouse in Europe. It stands out from the pack of other musicians working in the same vein because there’s a defined groove and a solid drive to the track. Sushitech has released some amazing records in the last year, and this just adds more amazing sounds to an already-great catalog. Invisibilty Chapter I and Invibility Chapter II are out now on 12″ vinyl.

Music Director Caleb King

“Freedom R.I.P.” by Wayne Snow from Freedom TV (2017)

Wayne Snow is a Nigerian born, Berlin-based vocalist who knows how to make soulful grooves. I’ve been feeling the songs “Rosie” and “Freedom R.I.P.” off his newest album, Freedom TV. These low-tempo songs capture the essence of soul and deep house music. With these track’s syncopated drumming, simple bass lines, and lo-fi vocals, it’s hard not to bob your head from side to side.

“Soul No. 5” by Caroline Rose from Loner (2018)

Caroline Rose’s new song “Soul No. 5” is a pre-released track from her up and coming album, Loner. Caroline gives off an angsty vibe on this punk-driven track, and her memorable lyrics and consistent instrumentation makes this song really fun to listen to.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *