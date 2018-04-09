Music Mondays: April 9, 2018

Music Publicist / Criticism Director Will Long

“Untitled 2” and “Untitled 3” by Pom Pom from Untitled (2018)

Mysterious producer Pom Pom is back with an incredible EP for Berghain’s in-house label, Ostgut Ton. There’s still no information about the artist, but the music speaks for itself just fine. Need some banging techno? Here you go.

“Accensor” by Facechain from Accensor (2018)

This is such a lovely ambient dub track; “Accensor” echoes some of the best elements of some of Deepchord’s vast discography. Drop this one on the stereo and bliss out to some vaporwave-influenced dub.