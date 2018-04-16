Music Mondays: April 16, 2018



Music Publicist Will Long

“Heron Dance” by Ursula K. Le Guin & Todd Barton from the Music & Poetry of the Kesh (2018)

“Heron Dance,” the opening track of Ursula K. Le Guin & Todd Barton’s collaborative album, has a gospel lilt to it. Within this futuristic time capsule of a primitive society that doesn’t exist yet, we find call and response, cracking handclaps, and gorgeous, communal chants fit for the ruler of the Kesh.

“2 the Dark” by DJ Healer from Nothing 2 Loose (2018)

“2 the Dark” is an all-black seduction scene. Everything about this track suggests an approach to the dark underside of what the artist previously known as DJ Metatron stood for. But you have to languish in the darkness in order to know the light, and DJ Healer brings it.

Music Director Brad Parsley

“The Underdog” by GUM from The Underdog (2018)

Jay Watson just released his 4th studio album under the GUM moniker titled The Underdog. Watson uses heavily layered effects to create a dreamy psychedelic atmosphere, while never losing the driving grooves that propel each track. My favorites of the album are the title track “The Underdog” and “The Blue Marble.” Recommended if you like Tame Impala, MGMT, Portugal. the Man.