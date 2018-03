Music Mondays: March 26, 2018

Bonny Doon’s “A Lotta Things”

Last Spring Bonny Doon escaped the concrete confines of their native Detroit to a house in the northern woods of Michigan to write their second album Longwave. The week-long creative retreat resulted in a spontaneous, melancholic and witty grouping of alt-country tunes. Here is album’s second single, “A Lotta Things.” Longwave was released March 23 via Woodsist Records.

Longwave by bonny doon

Amen Dunes’ “Believe”

Freedom is the forthcoming album by New York singer-songwriter Damon McMahon’s indie-rock project Amen Dunes. The third single from Amen Dunes’ fourth release, “Believe,” is a spacey, raspy and otherwise devastating consideration of his mother’s recent terminal cancer diagnosis. Freedom is out March 30 via Sacred Bones Records.