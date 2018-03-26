Music Mondays: March 26, 2018

Bonny Doon’s “A Lotta Things”

Last Spring Bonny Doon escaped the concrete confines of their native Detroit to a house in the northern woods of Michigan to write their second album Longwave. The week-long creative retreat resulted in a spontaneous, melancholic and witty grouping of alt-country tunes. Here is album’s second single, “A Lotta Things.” Longwave was released March 23 via Woodsist Records.

<a href="http://bonnydoon.bandcamp.com/album/longwave">Longwave by bonny doon</a>

Amen Dunes’ “Believe”

Freedom is the forthcoming album by New York singer-songwriter Damon McMahon’s indie-rock project Amen Dunes. The third single from Amen Dunes’ fourth release, “Believe,” is a spacey, raspy and otherwise devastating consideration of his mother’s recent terminal cancer diagnosis. Freedom is out March 30 via Sacred Bones Records.