Moon River Announces 2018 Lineup

Drew Holcomb and AC Entertainment are excited to announce the initial lineup for this year’s Moon River Music Festival! The festival will feature 22 artists across two stages including The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Judah & The Lion, Trampled by Turtles, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, I’m With Her, The Dirty Guv’nahs, Joseph, The Secret Sisters and many more!

Moon River 2018 will be held September 8 & 9 at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, TN right along the beautiful banks of the Tennessee River and WMTS wants to send you there! Listen during our drive time shows next week, March 26-30 and enter online at www.wmts.org/festivals for chances to qualify for a pair of GA passes to the festival.

Can’t wait to win? Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday with weekend GA starting at $99.50 + fees. VIP weekend passes will be available for $374.50 + fees and include:

Priority entrance lanes

Main stage viewing area

VIP lounge access

Commemorative gift package

And more!

Tune in to WMTS to win your way to Moon River or visit moonriverfestival.com. We hope to see you in Chattanooga!