Music Mondays 7: Hot and Humid

It’s time for another summertime issue of your favorite WMTS website column–Music Mondays! This time we’re back with some humid funk, R&B, and dream pop to make your summer just a little bit hotter in the best way possible.

“Apocalypse” by Cigarettes After Sex

W: I’m currently loving the debut album (Self-titled, Cigarettes After Sex) of dreamy pop tunes from the band Cigarettes After Sex. If you’re in need of some quality shoegaze-lite then this is the place to find your fix. Trust me–this is some seriously gorgeous pop music. (Fair warning, though: ignore the cringey ‘Tumblr-core’ comments section.)

“Foundation” by Martin Goodwin

<a href="http://shop.silentseason.com/album/hearth">Hearth by Martin Goodwin</a>

W: I absolutely have to give a shout out to my guy Jamie and the rest of the crew over at Silent Season. Literally everything they put out is amazing. If you’re looking for quality dub techno or low-key ambient, then Jamie will always have your back. This cut is the show-stopping closer from the newest Martin Goodwin album. (Be on the lookout for the release of the new Wanderwelle album.)

“Grant Green (feat. Charles Bradley)” by Mr. Jukes

J: Everything coming out from Mr. Jukes (Jack Steadman) has been one funky track after another. This time he’s partnered with the iconic Charles Bradley to give us some smooth beats that you simply can’t get from anywhere else.

“Bad Talker” by Rookie Season

J: Already debuting with some of the best electronic R&B material that I’ve heard, Rookie Season blasts off with their album The Collide. Already sparking interest around the Nashville scene, I can easily see these guys taking over very soon.