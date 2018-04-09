Live Review: Lo Moon featuring Kraus

For my first indie rock concert, I did not know what to expect. Although I’m a good fan of the genre, I had never heard it live. However, after seeing Lo Moon, I believe I will be going out to see indie rock artists more often.

The concert was at the High Watt–the perfect, intimate setting to fit a bigger crowd in with the band. Before Lo Moon took the stage, Kraus went on and blew everyone away, and I mean it literally: my ears were shot after. They clearly have a unique ear for incorporating electronica with alternative rock. However, I believe the volume wasn’t the best choice. They were generous enough to give out ear plugs to guests.

After Kraus left the stage, I waited patiently for the headliner while a lady next to me told her friends how anxious she was to hear their song “Loveless.” The lights of the stage went deep blue and green, the fog machine came on, and Lo Moon finally appeared on stage. Of course, the rest was magical history as the lady next to me raised her lighter when they ended the show beautifully with “Loveless,” a song off their self-titled album. Their sound reminded me of flowers in the spring. It started off soft as their lead singer, Matt Lowell, traped us with his Man-In-Black-looks and silvery voice. Then out of nowhere, the music bloomed like a flower and a beam of honey-sweet vibes shoot through the room.

The other band mates, Crisanata Baker and Samuel Stewart, complimented Lowell as they played off of each other’s energy; you could see it happen beautifully on stage. Although the drummer isn’t technically a part of the band, I’d have to say he ended up becoming my favorite member. Watching him perform with the rest of the band, the way he melted into the kit was thrilling. My favorite song performed of the night had to be “Thorns,” because I love the jazziness of the song.

Overall, this was an amazing show and the band was humbling. “Thank you all for coming, we didn’t expect this many people to show up as we are just beginning our journey,” Lowell said–as if they weren’t on Kimmel just the other night.