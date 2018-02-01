Live Review: Dorothy

The Dorothy show this Saturday at Mercy Lounge opened with an act to rival the headliner. Jasmine Cain absolutely blew me away with the lead vocal’s smoky voice and the energy of the whole band. The musicians were obviously talented and confident in their ability on stage.

Dorothy themselves absolutely lived up to and exceeded my expectations. The energy of the band absolutely flooded the venue, making the whole lounge feel completely engrossed in the music. The combination of these two female-lead rock bands married perfectly into a show to die for.

The Mercy Lounge itself is a lovely venue. It’s small, but the size lends an intimate feel. The atmosphere is perfect for the rock show it housed. Dorothy and Jasmine Cain sold out the lounge, and every occupant of the venue got more than their money’s worth.