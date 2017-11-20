Hangout Music Festival 2018

You’ve been to a lot of music festivals, but you’ve never been to a music festival like Hangout. The festival is as much a laid back vacation as it is a world-renowned music event. Happening Friday May 18 through Sunday May 20, the 2018 edition of the festival will feature headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Killers and The Chainsmokers set to perform against Gulf Shores’ iconic oceanfront. The three-day event will also feature performances by ODESZA, Halsey, Logic, Zedd, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, SZA, Foster the People, and more.

Hangout Fest’s Thursday Kick-Off Party, a separately ticketed event, will be announced later along with full lineup details and ticket information.

Book a room with your buds in the surrounding Gulf Shores condos and hotels for affordable lodging that is walking distance, or a shuttle ride away, from the tunes. Forget something back at your condo, or just want to maximize hang time with your roomies? No problem. Hangout is still keeping things stress-free with wristband in-and-out privileges. See a selection of lodging options HERE.

Level up your vacation with VIP, Super VIP, Big Kahuna and Cabana packages for a luxury experience unlike any other fest. With exclusive beach access, pool-side and jacuzzi-side views of the main stage, curated meals and drinks all weekend, the perks are enough to create FOMO in all those not in attendance. For more information on the VIP, Super VIP, Big Kahuna and Cabana packages, visit our website HERE.

See everything Hangout has to offer with bonus amenities. This year we are bringing back the ultimate relaxation hub Hammock Beach, the Puppy Kissing Booth, a wide range of food and beverage selections, and the dance party by the waves, the Beach Club. Stay tuned for more amenities to be announced.

Ticket prices:

3-Day General Admission – $259

3-Day VIP – $1,099

3-Day Super VIP – $1,699

Big Kahuna and Cabanas – Pricing available upon request

Shuttle Passes – $50

Pay in full or choose the EZ-Pay payment plan to pay in four monthly installments starting November 16.

Full lineup and more details can be found at hangoutmusicfest.com.