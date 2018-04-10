Festival Recap: Rhythm N’ Blooms 2018

Confronted by Knoxville’s cold rainy weather, Rhythm N’ Blooms 2018 was worth the chill. Mostly sheltered from the rain by a highway overpass, the main stage bore acts such as The Mowgli’s, Dr. Dog, Deer Tick, and many more. Other bands played indoor venues around the Old City including Pilot Light, Jackson Terminal, and Boyd’s Jig & Reel.

These venues allowed festival attendees to escape the cold and enjoy the music under a rooftop and, as one attendee praised, provide indoor bathrooms. In its 9th year, the festival brought a wide array of food trucks, craft vendors, and activities to keep attendees occupied in between sets on the Cripple Creek Stage. For those willing to splurge a bit more there was a VIP area with heaters and a nice seating area to the side of the stage. This is also where artist Meet and Greets took place.

Adding all of this together you get 3 days of music filled fun featuring great artists and amenities. I definitely did not get the chance to see nearly as much as I would have liked to this weekend, but from what I did see, I’m very excited to see what Rhythm n’ Blooms year 10 will bring.

Check out our interviews with The Mowgli’s, Daniel Donato, and The Young Fables below and a full review of LUTHI’s set here!

The Mowgli’s written by Melissa Summitt

I had the chance to sit down with the Mowgli’s just after their Rhythm N’ Blooms set on Sunday evening. We had a brief but very “Fun.” discussion about what’s next for the band, braving the cold, and some pups in the crowd. Check out the full interview below!

Daniel Donato written by Jackson Bieger

I had the pleasure of interviewing Nashville native Daniel Donato during my time at Rhythm N’ Blooms out in Knoxville. Donato, the “New Master of the Telecaster” helped me find my way to the artist lounge when I got lost and turned out to be a refreshing artist to meet. People often speak of musicians brushing off those who try to contact them, but Daniel was warm and welcoming and open to any questions I had to ask.

We chatted for a few minutes about his experience at Rhythm N’ Blooms, becoming a solo artist, improving as a performer, and his next steps.

I had a great time talking with Daniel and hope to see him making a splash in the near future.

Listen to the full interview below and watch a clip of Mr. Donato shredding here.

The Young Fables written by Jackson Bieger

While attending Rhythm N’ Blooms last weekend, I had the pleasure of interviewing the duo of Laurel Wright and Wesley Lunsford, who make up The Young Fables. After relocating to a coffee shop from the noisy pub in which they were about to perform, we chatted for a bit. Over the course of the interview, I learned that their publicist said I looked like a Ken doll, they gave me the rundown on their upcoming album and recent single, and they discussed the festival experience. Laurel and Wes are wonderful people to meet, and I look forward to hearing big things about them soon.

Listen to the full interview below and The Young Fables’ new single “Half As Good” here.