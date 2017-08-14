A WMTS Primer to Imagine Music Festival



The aquatic fairytale that is Imagine Music Fest will take place from Sept 22-24 in Atlanta, Georgia. The year’s festival includes a mind-blowing lineup featuring a pairing of electronic beats with live saxophone from Big Gigantic, Georgia native, STS9, also known as “Tribe”, and owner of Dirtybird Records, Claude VonStroke.

This year’s festival will feature over six stages each with a unique vibe. The main stage brings headliners Above & Beyond, Deadmau5, Tiësto, Pretty Lights Live and Gorgon City. The Oceania Stage will feature Datsik, Deorro, Flux Pavilion, Seven Lions, Zomboy, 12th Planet, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Liquid Stranger, Marc Kitchen, Codeko, Fransis Derelle, Leah Culver, and Ying Yang Twins with Pyramid Schemes, and many more highly anticipated acts will make appearances on the Amazonia Stage, Disco Inferno Stage, and Aeria Stage.

Considering feedback from 2016 attendees, the fourth edition of Imagine Fest will present many upgrades including upgraded camping, expanded water stations, shade and charging stations, the return of the Imagine splash pool and more great amenities. 2017 attendees can expect a full sensory experience blending music, circus troupes, dancers, workshops, morning yoga and more. A more in depth look at the amenities of Imagine 2017 is below.

This year’s festival brings many luxury camping options to add on to tickets with prices starting at $99. Options include GA Camping, VIP Camping, Easy Life Pre-Set Souvenir Tents, The Glamp Life Premium Tents, Geo-Dome Luxe Tents, and both GA and VIP RV Camping. Tickets are available starting at $163 for a GA 3-day pass. VIP 3-day passes start at $299 and include front row pit access, an elevated viewing area, VIP no line access, air conditioned chill lounge, bottle service, cocktail service, complimentary champagne toasts, private security, clean trailer bathrooms with running water and air conditioning, giveaways, meet and greets, and more.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.imaginefestival.com. Imagine Music Festival is an 18 and over event.

Imagine 2017 Ameneties

The Imaginarium

Checkout all the amazing transformational workshops in the Imaginarium at Imagine Music Festival. Learn Aerial Yoga, Acro Yoga, Permaculture, Aerial Arts, Flow Arts, Mastery of Life, Meditation, Yoga, Sacred Geometry, Consciousness, Mindfulness, Art, and many more. Workshops are free but limited spaces are available so sign up TODAY!!!

Festival Soccer

Festival Football is a coming together of soccer, music, and people. Soccer is a global sport, and music is a universal language. Festival Football brought to you by SkyPitch FC, allows festival goers the chance to play the beautiful game while enjoying the music that they love, and connect with people they didn’t know before.

The VIP Experience

Enjoy an exclusive escape at our VIP Island by Oceania. Take a break from the crowds, grab a drink and relax at our lounge or get an up close view of the stage. VIPs can beat the lines with express entry into the venue, private air-conditioned trailer restrooms, and other fun and exclusive activities.

The SkyDeck Experience

A one-of-a-kind VIP experience brought to you by Skydeck Experiences the premier VIP service leader behind Insmoniac’s VIP table service and VIP program.

The Silent Disco in the Campgrounds

For campers the party never ends. Dance late into the night at our Silent Disco in the Campgrounds. With a full production stage, this massive silent disco is one of the largest in the country.

Exhale Yoga

Exhale is a wellbeing destination — through a balanced combination of results-oriented spa therapies (massages, facials, acupuncture, nails, waxing) and high-quality fitness classes (barre, cardio, yoga, HIIT), exhale provides the answer to a stronger, healthier, better version of you. They offer a full suite of award-winning boutique fitness classes carefully selected to help you lengthen, strengthen, balance, sweat, recover — and get results. It’s more than a spa or fitness club — it’s wellbeing, healing, and fitness for life.

Join Exhale in the Imagine Campgrounds for Yoga Sessions with DJ Ree De Lavega.

Giant Splash Pool

Get wet and dance in our gigantic splash pool. With complimentary floaties, interactive art displays and VIP cabanas, you will love cooling off at this Summer’s best pool party.

Early Arrival

For the first time ever, Imagine Festival opens the gates to Camping one day early! On Thursday September 21st, select ticket holders can gain access to the festival before it officially starts. This is a chance for folks to come in a day early and snag the best camping/RV spots, catch up with friends, and start the party early with some AMAZING music at the Silent Disco.

Circus Acts & World Class Performers

Be dazzled by a visual spectacle of cirque acts and performances. Featuring The Sky Wheel, Sky Cycle, German Wheel, Aerial Acts, Sway High, Lollipop Lira, Water Acrobats, atmosphere performers and many more acts and aquatic characters that will stun our guests.

Campground Games & Activities

Chill out with your closets friends before the festival begins and enjoy a game of ping pong, pool, foosball, field day events and more.

