A WMTS Interview with Moon Taxi

During my time at Shaky Knees Music Festival, I had the chance to speak with Tommy Putnam and Tyler Ritter about the path of Moon Taxi, how they are represented throughout the nation, the new single, and possible solo projects for the future.

After talking with them it is apparent that they are very much aware of the success they have achieved over very limited time. However, they still haven’t forgotten their Nashville roots and they hope to bring that to audiences throughout the world with the upcoming record.

You can listen to the full interview and Moon Taxi’s “Two High” below.

“Two High”





Interview audio edited by Tim Milillo.