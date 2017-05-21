Mac DeMarco’s “This Old Dog” (May 2017)

I’m a firm believer that indie slacker Mac DeMarco has never released a bad song. It’s remarkable just how much his music has connected to me over the years. Accordingly, one can imagine my excitement when he announced that a follow up to his 2015 mini-LP Another One had been finished.

WhileThis Old Dog is enjoyable for old and new fans alike, the album isn’t as high energy as DeMarco’s past releases. This Old Dog takes a much more mature approach and is easily one of the most laid back projects he’s released.

I know what you’re thinking: “But Joe – Mac is always laid back. How much more could he possibly be?”

Much more, my friend. Much, much more.

Two tracks in particular happen to be the two singles released prior to the album, “My Old Man” and the title-track “This Old Dog”. Both pertain to DeMarco’s understanding of growing older and how his appearance and attitude has developed. “My Old Man” details his troubled relationship with his father and his concern over how he’s beginning to resemble him – both in looks and in character. DeMarco hints that he fears that he’s inherited his father’s addictive and self-destructive personality. “This Old Dog” is a discussion of undying love. “Old dog” is a term usually attributed to stubborn people who will not change their ways, but DeMarco embraces it with positive sentiment. He confesses that even though he may at times recede into himself, his love for his girlfriend Kiera will never falter.

Though many of the songs are difficult to understand thematically, the most direct songs are about his relationship with his father. DeMarco expresses his conflict with him and doesn’t know whether he should fully accept him into his life. “Moonlight on the River” explains how he doesn’t feel natural talking to his father. “On The Level” revisits the theme of growing older and yearns the metaphorical passing of the torch from father to son. “Watching Him Fade Away” is an internal debate on whether he should reach out to his cancer-diagnosed father before he passes on.

This is easily DeMarco’s most personal and sincere album. We’ve always seen the goofy-but-tender side of DeMarco, who adores his mother and his girlfriend. Up until this point, DeMarco has been shy to discuss his father and just how much his absence has affected him. On This Old Dog, DeMarco wants the world to know that he is open to discuss his feelings and his shortcomings, a sign of personal growth.