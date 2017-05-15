A WMTS Primer to Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival is happening from July 14 to 16 in Chicago, Illinois. To no one’s surprise, Pitchfork has curated a mind blowing lineup of heavy hitters and underground talents for avid music fans and art aficionados. One artist of note is the legendary rap group A Tribe Called Quest who will be headlining the festival amid their upcoming U.S. tour!

This is not a festival to miss. It’s refreshing to see such an eclectic and expansive bill with a unique blend of artists of many different backgrounds. Pitchfork Music Festival is one of the few festivals where I actually feel rewarded by the end of the weekend. My first Pitchfork Music Festival experience was in 2014 when Beck, Kendrick Lamar and Neutral Milk Hotel headlined.

With such great headliners, one would think they would run into the same issues that can be found at other festivals: overcrowding, poor sanitation, poor visibility of the stage, bad vibes, etc. Let me ensure you, I experienced none of that. Whereas many people attend music festivals just to say they did, everyone I encountered in the crowd was there because of their genuine admiration for music.

The energy at each artist’s set was powerful, the artists deviated from their singles to play deeper cuts and the thousands of strangers in the crowd locked arms when Jeff Magnum of Neutral Milk Hotel broke out the acoustic guitar for “Oh Comely.” [Side note: I’ve seen both Kendrick Lamar and Neutral Milk Hotel again since and I can absolutely say the better performances for both of these artists was at Pitchfork Music Festival.] This is also the event that exposed me to Twin Peaks, a new favorite of mine, with a mind blowing set despite opening the second day of the festival.

If you want a music festival with a stellar lineup that boasts interesting and diverse artists from the likes of Isaiah Rashad, Angel Olsen, Nicolas Jaar and George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and a festival environment where people go solely to hear great music instead of blocking your view with their selfie sticks, go ahead and make the trek to Chicago this July.

– Anthony Williams

Full lineup and ticketing info can be found at http://pitchfork.com/festival/chicago/