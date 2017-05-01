Music Mondays 5

“Shine a Light” by Shabazz Palaces from Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star (2017)

A: This single has me super excited for their new album and the whole new concept they’re working with. I’m really enjoying the washed out sound of the sample they’re using and the refrain is catchy as hell! Guaranteed to bump in the whip👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾.

“Seer Believer” by The White Birch from Come Up for Air (2006)

W: An ultra-breezy cut that’s perfect for shady afternoons while the warm air blows around. Love this Scandinavian stuff, never does me wrong. This song is perfectly relaxed like you should be. Trust me.

“The Box, Part 1” by Orbital from the Octane OST (2003)

A: I found this album not too long ago on a message board and have been entranced with what’s on it. My favorite so far has been “The Box, Part 1”. The core of this song is a really enchanting, arpeggiated loop that dances across the tune effortlessly. It’s a pretty minimalistic song, but it’s well worth listening for its nearly 7 minute run time.

“There Will Be XTC” by Traumprinz / DJ Metatron

W: I mean, honestly–when have the YouTube comments not been spot on?