“Desafío” by Arca from Arca (2017)

W: Man, check this track out. My first submission is from Arca’s self-titled masterpiece and pop breakout album. This song will blow you away and haunt you with hooks from another dimension.

January Sun by Kedr Livanskiy

“Razrushitelniy Krug (Destructive Cycle)” by Kedr Livanskiy from January Sun (2016)

W: This cut is a woozy dance-pop track straight out of the Russian Taiga…it’ll have you shivering in July from the cold.