King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’ (Feb. 2017)

Like many other Australian bands, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard has begun breaking through to the U.S. market while also making quite an impression within the psychedelic world. However, what seems to explode from King Gizzard is the “tightness” of sound and the musicality that permeates throughout each track. This remains true with the band’s newest album (and accurately named) Flying Microtonal Banana. With middle-eastern influence and a knack for catchy high energy rifts King Gizzard continues to morph psychedelic music into what is should have been all along: A Trip.

So what’s different about this album?

The attitude.

With this release, the band dove into the use of environmental irony–painting a picture of a dreary, desolate party planet that refuses to admit that it has a smoking problem. By creating this vivid tone the band resorts to harsh reality–reflecting within their sound. This is especially apparent in the tracks “Melting”, “Doom City”, and “Nuclear Fusion” which express humanity’s failure in confessing its addiction to comfort and the fuel burning society that provides self-induced harm.

But is it good?

Yes.

In fact, it’s a fantastic album and if you want you should listen to it.

Rank: Killer Banana Smog Party