Festival Primer, Vol. 1: Big Ears 2017

As festival season approaches, WMTS is bringing you a brand new web feature called ‘Festival Primer’. We’ll be presenting playlists and cool features to gear you up for awesome upcoming events.

In just a few weeks, WMTS will be headed to Big Ears in Knoxville, TN for good eats, good music, and good times. Here’s a fantastic playlist put together by DJ Mister Long to help guide you through the lineup and their music!

DJ Mister Long would also like to send a special shoutout to ECM Records, which is home to many artists on this year’s lineup.