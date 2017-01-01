Selected Radio DJs, Vol. 1: Top 15 Albums of 2016

[Note: All opinions are the authors’ and do not reflect a general WMTS consensus]

Joseph Wasilewski

Warpaint: Heads Up D.D Dumbo: Utopia Defeated Phantogram: III Harriet: American Appetite David Bazan: Blanco Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool Miike Snow: iii Glass Animals: How to Be a Human Being Golden Daze: Golden Daze The Last Shadow Puppets: Everything You’ve Come to Expect St. Paul and The Broken Bones: Sea of Noise Twin Peaks: Down in Heaven Anderson Paak: Malibu Deep Sea Diver: Secrets NxWorries: Yes Lawd

Runner Up Albums

Schoolboy Q: Blank Face

“Brutal” Bradley Beckmann (WMTS Technical Director)

Infant Annihilator: The Elysian Grandeval Galèriarch The announcement of this album caught me completely by surprise. With very little information released prior to its actual release, I had no idea what to expect especially with a new vocalist joining Infant Annihilator’s ranks. Upon first listen I learned one thing. This album rules! While Infant Annihilator may have slowed their tempo down from the breakneck speed of the first album, it really helped this new album sound utterly brutal and scary. However, I believe the most important factor to bring this album together and what carries all the way to the number one spot on my Best of 2016 list is the crazy good vocals Dickie Allen provides. Devin Townsend Project: Transcendence Devin Townsend is a Canadian musician that uses his bipolar disorder to create albums of musical genius that are also very personal representations of himself. While not necessarily immediately noticeable at first listen through, every time you listen through this album again, you will see what Devin put of himself into this album. Fleshgod Apocalypse: King Fleshgod Apocalypse has been rapidly gaining attention as a powerhouse for Symphonic metal ever since their album Agony. The latest album, King, challenges anyone to say that they are not a titan within the Symphonic Metal genre. One of best things to be brought closer to the forefront of the band is bassist Paolo Rossi’s vocals and it makes me very happy to hear Paolo’s voice be brought forward more. Meshuggah: The Violent Sleep of Reason A band whose album releases are as highly anticipated as TOOL and Necrophagist, Meshuggah did not pull their punches with their newest release. As a follow up to Koloss, The Violent Sleep of Reason had a huge shoe to fill. However, instead of just filling the shoe, Meshuggah kept to their tradition of utterly destroying their previous shoe with a much bigger, and heavier shoe. Jeff Hughell: Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations For a man that can take on bass duties for bands like Rings of Saturn, Brain Drill, and Cynic, one would begin to wonder what sort of creation (or possible abomination) his music would sound like. Well, Jeff Hughell certainly showed us how crazy a trip into his mind would be with this album. From anger, to sadness, to serenity, you could feel everything that Jeff was wanting to show you. While the album had a heavy presence of guest musicians, it was as if these guests were not there to take the spotlight, but instead to accent under what Jeff was doing. Dark Funeral: Where Shadows Forever Reign Brain Drill: Boundless Obscenity I Declare War: Songs for the Sick Exmortus: Ride Forth Black Crown Initiate: Selves We Cannot Forgive Ihsahn: Arktis Opeth: Sorceress Babymetal: Metal Resistance Despised Icon: Beast Megadeth: Dystopia

Thomas Young

Cass McCombs: Mangy Love Hiss Golden Messenger: Heart Like a Levee Car Seat Headrest: Teens of Denial Fruit Bats: Absolute Loser Wilco: Shmilco Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions: Until the Hunter Weyes Blood: Front Row Seat to Earth Angel Olsen: MY WOMAN Conor Oberst: Ruminations Karl Blau: Introducing Karl Blau William Tyler: Modern Country Porches: Pool Jonny Fritz: Sweet Creep Charles Bradley: Changes Michael Nau: Mowing

William Long (WMTS External Music Director)

Huerco S.: For Those of You… I don’t think an album has quite captured the ambience of a cold desert morning in the middle of summer like this one. Pure ambient magic, from the forests of Yellowstone to the canyons of Zion. DJ Metatron: 2 the Sky – EP Emotional techno that works best in your headphones. This vinyl-only masterpiece won’t judge you for crying while Jake Gyllenhaal describes his experience as an actor in Donnie Darko. Segue: Over the Mountains “…The album systematically alters the structure of most classic dub techno songs in favor of a more post-rock-like construction: there’s a clear beginning, a build-up, a climax, and then a finale or coda. Even pop music makes an appearance on “Deep Valley,” a clear standout with an arresting, panoramic climax…A true dub masterpiece–Basic Channel for the 2010s.” Originally published on Bandcamp, July 2016 Christian Löffler: Mare The equivalent of white linens strung up between a couple of Jackson Hole aspens, Löffler delivered a pop-influenced minimal techno stunner right at the tail end of October. Absolutely perfect for watching the leaves fall and feeling the mood change with the season. Jakob Bro: Streams This album is the most logical direction for modern jazz to follow, presenting us with everything from purely melodic guitar lines to ambient fuzz. Like a warm pillow when you need a friend or maybe a cold iceberg ready to wreck your Titanic emotions. File under “emo jazz”. Prince of Denmark: 8 Niki & the Dove: Everybody’s Heart Is Broken Now Weval: Weval The Triad: Pantha Du Prince Demdike Stare: Wonderland Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool Ian William Craig: Centres Jean-Michel Blais: II Donnacha Costello: Mono No Aware bvdub: Yours Are Stories of Sadness

Runner Up Albums

Kian & Ludvig: The Art of Dreaming Gold Panda: Good Luck and Do Your Best Grant: Cranks Omar S.: The Best! Moomin: A Minor Thought Various Artists: Pampa, Vol. 1 Steve Hauschildt: Strands Rising Sun: Lamentations / Trilogy Suzanne Kraft: What You Get For Being Young Ulrich Schnauss: No Further Ahead Than Today

