Welcome to our new website, where you can find a live stream to listen to WMTS wherever you may be, a show schedule to let you know who will be on air, a concert calendar to let you know of any live music events happening on or near campus, a new reviews section, and a media page featuring photos and videos from performances.

Over the next few weeks, we will be re-uploading some old content from the previous website version. In addition to older content (such as online reviews from Fall 2016), we will be adding a few of our DJs’ year-end lists. We understand that in the past our online presence has been lacking, so we decided to move forward with a new online staff (TBA) and update our visual appearance to properly fit in with the creative community that surrounds us here on campus. Thank you for being patient and we hope that our online presence will grow exponentially from this day forward.